New Delhi: Top stars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Christian Eriksen are linked for a possible away from their respective clubs, and other deals are coming thick and fast. We bring you live updates, transfer news and rumours from all around the globe on india.com sports.

The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo would be moving out of Old Trafford, with the Portuguese frustrated at United missing out on Champions League football, and the club's lack of transfer business. While Manchester United continue to deny such developments, a report states that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last week in Portugal and the potential move was discussed. Timo Werner looks set to depart Stamford Bridge, but Raphinha looks likely to enter. Spurs look to be moving quickly to get players into the club, and Barcelona looking to move quickly to get players out of the club.

Also Read - Football Transfer News: Can Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Play Together at Juventus? Juan Cuadrado Answers

Live Updates

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Coretin Tolisso rejoins OL, official and confirmed. He follows Lacazette as the second player returning to OL on a free transfer.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Hull’s Keane Lewis-Potter moves even closer to Brentford, with the London club eager to add him to their attack.

  • 1:24 PM IST
    LIVE Transfer News: Raphinha wants to move to Barcelona, but their proposal isn’t as financially attractive to Leeds as compared to Chelsea’s proposal. To put it smply, Raphinha wants to go to Barcelona, Leeds want him to go to Chelsea.
  • 1:02 PM IST

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Feyenoord want to sign Man United winger Tahith Chong. No chance of getting him added in the deal for Tyrell Malacia, but are confident of their chances to lure the winger back to the Netherlands.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Celta Vigo want Barcelona outcast Riqui Puig, with the Catalonian side eager to offload any fringe players.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Jesse Lingard to West Ham United inches closer, with David Moyes keen on the free agent.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Frenkie de Jong to Man United should be a done deal by Monday.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin are close to agreeing a deal for Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke on loan from CSKA Moscow. No option to buy.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Unrealistic as it is, Newcastle midfielder Joelinton wants Neymar at St. James’s Park, calling the PSG forward an “idol”, and how he’d be willing to give up his Number 10 shirt for the forward.