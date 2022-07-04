Football Transfer News and Updates

New Delhi: Top stars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Christian Eriksen are linked for a possible away from their respective clubs, and other deals are coming thick and fast. We bring you live updates, transfer news and rumours from all around the globe on india.com sports.

The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford if the right offer came in, with the Portuguese frustrated at United missing out on Champions League football. Spurs are moving very quickly in the window, a significant contrast to rivals Chelsea, who are yet to announce any signings. Barcelona have found funds to spend and are looking to bring in players, but might have missed put on priority targets like Leeds's Raphinha. Also, are PSG looking to sell Lionel Messi on?

Also Read - Erik Ten Hag's Reign Officially Begins At Manchester United

Live Updates

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Along with Neymar, PSG are also reportedly looking to offload Lionel Messi, in order to build a “young and hungry team”. However, this is yet to be confirmed by any reliable sources.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: FC Nantes officially announce the signing of Moussa Sissoko from Watford, by back clause present (as previously confirmed) if Watford get promoted next season.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Kalvin Phillips spotted in a Manchester City jacket near the training ground as announcement is imminent.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Arsenal are out of contention for Raphinha.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Matthijs De Ligt is impressed with Tuchel’s ability to bring out the best in a defender. He is open to a move to Chelsea. The only issue is personal terms and the fee.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Leeds have reportedly registered an interest in Hamad Junior Traore of Sassuolo. The attacking midfielder would cost around 30 million euros.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Nottingham Forest are interested in ex-Fulham left-back Ola Aina. The Nigerian currently plays for Torino in Italy.

  • 5:16 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Barcelona have found a source of extra cash and are preparing a 60 million euro proposal to Leeds for Raphinha. The Brazilian only wants a Barcelona move and is prepared to turn down the riches of Chelsea.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Real Madrid’s Reinier is likely very close to signing for Benfica. He is said to have rejected Fenerbahce to sign for the Portuguese giants.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Inter Milan announce the signing of midfielder Kristjan Asllani from Empoli on an initial loan deal. It does have an obligation to buy though.