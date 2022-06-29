Football Transfer News and Updates

New Delhi: Top stars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Christian Eriksen are linked for a possible away from their respective clubs, and other deals are coming thick and fast. We bring you live updates, transfer news and rumours from all around the globe on india.com sports.Also Read - Ronald Koeman Drops Clear Hint That Lionel Messi Will Leave Barcelona This Transfer Season

The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo would be moving out of Old Trafford and if rumours are to be believed he would be heading to Stamford Bridge in the coming days. While Manchester United continue to deny such developments, a report states that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes last week in Portugal and the potential move was discussed. Timo Werner looks set to depart Stamford Bridge, but Raphinha looks likely to enter. Also Read - Transfer News: Ex-Liverpool Footballer Jamie Carragher on Barcelona Star Lionel Messi's U-Turn

Also Read - Football Transfer News: Can Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Play Together at Juventus? Juan Cuadrado Answers

Live Updates

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Another update on Spurs:

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Everton are determined not to sell fan favourite youngster Anthony Gordon.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Juventus have confirmed the departure of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. The earlier couldn’t agree fresh terms with Juventus and his contract expired, and Juventus didn’t sign the latter permanently, so he has gone back to Atletico Madrid.

  • 2:20 PM IST
    LIVE Transfer News: Scamacca is getting closer and closer to PSG. The Parisian club offered 40 million euros plus bonuses to Sassuolo. Sassuolo, who wanted 50 million originally, are seriously considering accepting the Parisian outfit’s bid for their striker.
  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Corentin Tolisso leaves Bayern Munich on a free transfer, looks set to sign for French club Lyon on a free transfer.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    Richarlison: here-we-go!

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Bayern Munich have rejected Barça’s third offer for Lewandowski, 40 million euros + 5m in add-ons.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Moussa Sissoko looks set to sign for FC Nantes in France for about 1.5 million euros. However, according to reports, Watford have inserted a buy back clause, which can be activated if Watford get promoted back to the Premier League next season.

  • 1:27 PM IST
    An update on the chaotic Raphinha saga:

  • 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Richarlison is a done deal! Fee of £50m + £10m add ons agreed with Everton, personal terms sorted, and other issues ironed out. Medical tests booked for today evening in London.