LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours, CWG 2022 Updates: The Indian Women’s Four is not going to rest on its laurels and will go for the gold in Tuesday’s final against South Africa in the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls competition here, said team manager Anju Luthra after the team’s historic victory against New Zeland. “We have won the medal after 12 years of hard work. On occasions, we had missed the medal by one bowl, in the quarterfinal, or the semifinal. But this year we proved it and we are on the podium, but we would like to convert into the gold and we will try our level best to create history on history,” Anju Luthra said on Monday.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: India Take Early Lead in HISTORIC Women's Lawn Bowls FINAL

As the years of sweat and toil and many disappointments culminated in a historic moment for Indian lawn bowl players at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday, the Women’s Fours assured the country its maiden medal in the sport with a superb 16-13 win against New Zealand at the Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa. Also Read - CWG 2022: MS Dhoni and Lawn Bowls Finalist Lovely Choubey Share A Special 'Connection', Read More

The Indian Fours comprising Lovely Dubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey had reached the semifinals after beating Norfolk Island 17-9 in the quarterfinals and secured victory their place in the final with a superb effort in the 15th and final end. Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 5, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

With the higher seeded New Zealand taking an early lead and catching up with India at the end of the 13th end, the Kiwis held a narrow one-shot lead at 13-12. But the Indians made the last bowls count to grab four points to grab their place in the final.

Live Updates

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: After END 2, South Africa have got the lead 2-1 while END 3 awaits. END 3 – IND 1-2 SA.

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: Two incredible balls by the leader of the pack – Lovely Choubey. South Africa are trying to catch up with the distance. After 3 attempts, India is closing in on the distance. SA 0-0 IND – END 2.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: It has been a pretty close game in the END 1. India takes a lead 1-0 against South Africa.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: India and South Africa have made four attempts each and South Africa carry a slight edge in the egde 1 at the moment. The scoreline reads – END 1- SA 0-0 IND

  • 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: The match begins. South Africa won the toss and rolled out a ball and it has made a pretty handy distance. END 1 – IND 0-0 SA

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: The Indian men’s pair was knocked out of the competition on Sunday after going down 8-26 to Northern Ireland in the quarter-final.

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: A brilliant shot from Tirkey helped India seal the game with a 16-13 scoreline.

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: After end-9, they were tied 7-7 but after end-10, India had taken a 10-7 lead. It was a close contest between the two sides, as New Zealand was marginally 13-12 ahead after end-14.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: Against New Zealand, after conceding a 0-5 lead after the second-end, the Indian team made a strong back against the Kiwi team of Selina Goddard (lead), Nicole Toomey (second), Tayle Bruce (third) and Val Smith (skip).

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE Lawn Bowls Final, Women’s Fours: The team defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final to earn a maiden final appearance in the women’s fours format of the competition. “We cannot express our feelings in mere words. We have fought as a team and now our journey doesn’t end here,” an emotional Tirkey said.