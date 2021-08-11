Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference Live Updates

After signing a two-year deal with Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi is expected to speak of his feelings about joining the Ligue 1 club, his plans with the club in the future during his press conference in Paris on Wednesday. Wearing a T-shirt that read “This is Paris,” Messi beamed and waved at scores of fans who had come to greet him at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris. Messi arrived in Paris last evening bringing an end to much speculation.Also Read - Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ex-Barcelona Legend

Live Updates

  • 1:13 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: The Argentine, who recently won his first international title, is in top form. The 34-year-old recently led Argentina to their first international triumph since 1993 when they beat Brazil to clinch the Copa America.

  • 1:11 PM IST

  • 1:10 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: Most certainly, Messi fans in Barcelona will also keep a close eye on the upcoming press conference of the Argentine superstar.

  • 1:06 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: Eyes would be on Mauricio Pochettino in the early days. Messi and the PSG manager were part of Newells. Interesting to see if Messi finds home away from home in Pochettino.

  • 1:03 PM IST
    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: According to various reports, PSG has offered the Argentine superstar a salary worth around €31.5m a season, which works out as €25m per season after tax.
  • 12:59 PM IST

  • 12:50 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: A ‘proud’ PSG President welcomed Messi and his family to the club and said that he was ‘delighted’. “I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris St-Germain and we are proud to welcome him to Paris, with his family,” he said.

  • 12:42 PM IST

  • 12:31 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: The social media handles of PSG is drawing all the attention as they are keeping fans updated with all Messi’s whereabouts in the city.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    Lionel Messi PSG Press Conference LIVE Updates: It was a celebration in Paris as Lionel Messi arrived and made it an evening to remember. Fans took to the streets to get a glimpse of their hero.