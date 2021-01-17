Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League in India

In the mega encounter the arch-rivals, Liverpool and Manchester United will lock horns Premier League contest. With Manchester United back to their best, the Premier League title race has been intensified in the past couple of months. United are on the top of Premier League points table with Liverpool on the third spot. For United, Bruno Fernandes has been in sensational form as won his fourth Premier League Player of the month trophy a couple of days back. While Liverpool are still missing the services of their star defender Virgil van Dijk who is yet to recover from an ACL injury. A lot of responsibility will be on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to take their team to victory line in the mega contest. Ahead of the clash Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Manchester United are not an underdog. “I have been five years in England and United was never an underdog,” said Klopp. “They cannot be. It is just like it is. “They are always a good team, always great players, always really good managers and coaches. It was always there and now they are top of the table. That is how it is. They cannot be underdogs,” Klopp said. Here are the details of when and where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live football match online in India. Also Read - LIV vs MUN Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Liverpool vs Manchester United on January 17, Sunday

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place on Sunday, January 17.

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 10.00 PM IST.

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at the Anfield.

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels in India.

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium in India.

Liverpool line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Xerdan Shaqiri, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Manchester United line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial