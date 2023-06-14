Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES | LPL 2023 Auction: Spotlight on Mr. IPL

live

LIVE UPDATES | LPL 2023 Auction: Spotlight on Mr. IPL

LPL 2023 Auction LIVE Updates: Player auction for the Lanka Premier League Auction for the 2023 season is taking place in Colombo today. Check LIVE streaming deets.

LIVE Updates | Lanka Premier League Auction 2023: Auction Starts At 2.15 PM IST

LIVE UPDATES | LPL 2023 Auction

The Lankan Premier League 2023 will have it’s first-ever auction on June 14 (Wednesday). While the buzz is palpable, former cricketer Suresh Raina’s inclusion in the players list will surely draw massive Indian interest. So before the auction takes place, we will provide you all you need to know so that you do not have problems.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.