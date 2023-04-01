Home

LIVE | Lucknow vs Delhi, IPL 2023, Match 3

Lucknow: After two exciting encounters in the 16th edition of the IPL in Ahmedabad and Mohali, the focus now shift towards Lucknow as home side Lucknow Super Giants go head to head with neighbours Delhi Capitals. LSG had a decent outing in their maiden season and will be looking forward for an even better season. On the other hand, Delhi will be without Rishabh Pant and IPL legend David Warner takes his place and will be desperately eyeing for the franchise’s first ever silverware.

KL Rahul at the TOSS: That’s how most IPL teams work. They want to make their home ground their fortress. We’re as clueless as the opposition. We haven’t played here. We’re going in with no expectations. For all you know, it might be a good batting wicket. It’s new (impact player). Still getting used to it. It gives teams a chance to be in the game or come back in the game. It’s fun. Hopefully it’s a good change.

David Warner at the TOSS: Going to have a bowl. For us it’s about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase. It can be quite confusing, maybe stressful at times (impact player). I’m excited to be back. We send our best out to Rishabh.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

