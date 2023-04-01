Top Recommended Stories

LIVE IPL 2023, Lucknow vs Delhi Score and Updates: Kyle Mayers Lead Charge For Lucknow. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of IPL 2023 match 3 between LSG and DC at Ekana Sports City.

Published: April 1, 2023 8:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Kyle Mayers

50* (28) 2x4, 4x6

Deepak Hooda

10 (11) 0x4, 0x6

Kuldeep Yadav

(0.3-0-9-0)*

Axar Patel

(1-0-14-0)
LSG vs DC, Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow-Delhi Eye Winning Start.

Live Updates

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, LSG are now going at a good rate and have taken it’s score to 60/1. Kyle Mayers is in excellent form and he is within touching distance of his fifty. LSG 60/1 (8)

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: MAYER DROPPED!! Could’ve been a second wicket for Chetan Sakariya! Khaleel makes a complete mess of it! Life-line for the West Indian. 5 runs of the over, Lucknow are now at 30/1. LSG 30/1 (6)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Introduction of Chetan Sakariya and he makes an impact in his first over by getting the golden wicket of KL Rahul! LSG skipper didn’t get the best of connections and he founds the fielder at deep. Deepak Hooda is the new man in. LSG 19/1 (4)

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: 6 runs coming from the over and finally LSG have a boundary off the bat of the West Indian Mayers. Lucknow outfit still steady at 12/0. LSG 12/0 (3)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: 5 runs coming from the second over of the game. Mukesh Kumar also pull of a decent over. LSG openers are steady and they are taking their time to open their blade. LSG 6/0 (2)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, good start from Khaleel Ahmed. LSG eke out a run from the opening over. LSG 1/0 (1)

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI) | KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI) | David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: We are just few minutes away from the toss. Stay hooked to india.com sports for all the latest updates of the match.

LIVE | Lucknow vs Delhi, IPL 2023, Match 3

Lucknow: After two exciting encounters in the 16th edition of the IPL in Ahmedabad and Mohali, the focus now shift towards Lucknow as home side Lucknow Super Giants go head to head with neighbours Delhi Capitals. LSG had a decent outing in their maiden season and will be looking forward for an even better season. On the other hand, Delhi will be without Rishabh Pant and IPL legend David Warner takes his place and will be desperately eyeing for the franchise’s first ever silverware.

Also Read:

KL Rahul at the TOSS: That’s how most IPL teams work. They want to make their home ground their fortress. We’re as clueless as the opposition. We haven’t played here. We’re going in with no expectations. For all you know, it might be a good batting wicket. It’s new (impact player). Still getting used to it. It gives teams a chance to be in the game or come back in the game. It’s fun. Hopefully it’s a good change.

David Warner at the TOSS: Going to have a bowl. For us it’s about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase. It can be quite confusing, maybe stressful at times (impact player). I’m excited to be back. We send our best out to Rishabh.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

