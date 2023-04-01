Top Recommended Stories

LSG vs DC, Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow-Delhi Eye Winning Start

LIVE IPL 2023, Lucknow vs Delhi Score and Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of IPL 2023 match 3 between LSG and DC at Ekana Sports City.

Published: April 1, 2023 5:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live Updates

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: HEAD TO HEAD | Lucknow Super Giants have won both their matches against Delhi Capitals last season. Delhi will be looking to get their first win against the Lucknow outfit.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: In the today’s match, which is ongoing at the PCA Stadium in Mohali– Punjab batting first against Kolkata put up a total of 191 runs and currently the restart is delayed due to flood light issues.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: On the other hand, Delhi will be without their usual captain Rishabh Pant as he is nursing an injury after surviving a fatal car accident. David Warner, an IPL legend replaces him and he will be desperately looking to lead Delhi to their first ever title.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants had a decent maiden season, finishing 3rd in the standings and occupying an overall 4th position. KL Rahul and co will be looking forward to an even better season but first they would be looking to get the better of Delhi Capitals.

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Squad | David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Squad | KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra.

  • 5:31 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2023, Match 3 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals!

LIVE | Lucknow vs Delhi, IPL 2023, Match 3

Lucknow: After two exciting encounters in the 16th edition of the IPL in Ahmedabad and Mohali, the focus now shift towards Lucknow as home side Lucknow Super Giants go head to head with neighbours Delhi Capitals. LSG had a decent outing in their maiden season and will be looking forward for an even better season. On the other hand, Delhi will be without Rishabh Pant and IPL legend David Warner takes his place and will be desperately eyeing for the franchise’s first ever silverware.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

