LSG vs GT LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Beat Lucknow By 7 Runs

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023, Match 30: Gujarat Beat Lucknow By 7 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023, Match 30.

Updated: April 22, 2023 7:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LSG vs GT LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Lucknow Super Giants Aim Top Spot.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    THAT’S IT!!! GUJARAT TITANS WIN THIS LOW-SCORING ENCOUNTER BY JUST 7 RUNS! BRILLIANT BOWLING FROM MOHIT SHARMA AT THE DEATH! WHAT A REDEMPTION STORY FOR HIM! LSG 128/7 (20)

  • 7:12 PM IST

    OUT!!! ANOTHER RUN-OUT!! TWO-IN-TWO!! GUJARAT HAVE WON THIS GAME!! 8 NOW NEEDED FROM 1. HOPEFULLY THERE WON’T BE ANY EXTRAS

  • 7:10 PM IST

    OUT!!! NOT A HATTRICK!! BUT IT’S A RUN-OUT THIS TIME AROUND! 10 NOW NEEDED FROM 2! WHAT A TURNAROUND!

  • 7:08 PM IST

    OUT!!!! MOHIT ON A HATTRICK!! STOINIS GOES FOR A GOLDEN DUCK! 10 NOW NEEDED FROM 3!

  • 7:06 PM IST

    OUT!!!! KL RAHUL DEPARTS!!! 10 runs required from 4 balls!! Mohit Sharma does the trick!

  • 7:05 PM IST

    2 runs! 10 runs required to win from 5 balls!

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Just 5 runs from the over, Lucknow require 12 runs to win. LSG 123/3 (19)

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: 2 overs remaining, 17 runs required for LSG to win. LSG 119/3 (18)

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: 17 overs gone, Lucknow are now at 113/3. Still 23 required from the last 18 balls. Gujarat somehow still believe they can pull them off. LSG 113/3 (17)

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Krunal Pandya departs!! Noor Ahmad gets his wicket. LSG are now at 106/2. LSG 106/2 (14.3)

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed 2nd in the table will be aiming for top spot when they taken on Gujarat Titans in their home turf at Ekana Sports City on Super Saturday. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are currently placed 4th and will be looking to burst into the top 3 standings.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Published Date: April 22, 2023 7:19 PM IST

Updated Date: April 22, 2023 7:19 PM IST

