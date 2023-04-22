Home

LSG vs GT LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Beat Lucknow By 7 Runs

LSG vs GT LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Beat Lucknow By 7 Runs

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023, Match 30: Gujarat Beat Lucknow By 7 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023, Match 30.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Gujarat Titans VS Lucknow Super Giants 135/6 (20.0) 128/7 (19.5) Run Rate: (Current: 6.45) LSG need 8 runs in 1 ball at 48 rpo Last Wicket: Deepak Hooda run out (Rashid Khan / Wriddhiman Saha) 2 (2) - 128/7 in 19.5 Over Prerak Mankad 0 * (0) 0x4, 0x6 Ravi Bishnoi 0 (0) 0x4, 0x6 Mohit Sharma (2.5-0-17-2) * Mohammad Shami (3-1-18-0)

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed 2nd in the table will be aiming for top spot when they taken on Gujarat Titans in their home turf at Ekana Sports City on Super Saturday. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are currently placed 4th and will be looking to burst into the top 3 standings.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

