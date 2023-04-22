LSG vs GT LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Beat Lucknow By 7 Runs
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023, Match 30: Gujarat Beat Lucknow By 7 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023, Match 30.
LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed 2nd in the table will be aiming for top spot when they taken on Gujarat Titans in their home turf at Ekana Sports City on Super Saturday. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are currently placed 4th and will be looking to burst into the top 3 standings.
Also Read:
- Lucknow vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 30: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Ekana Sports City stadium, Lucknow, 3:30 PM IST April 22, Saturday
- MS Dhoni To Retire After IPL 2023? CSK Captain Gives Massive Update After Beating Sunrisers Hyderabad
- IPL 2023, LSG vs GT: Hardik Pandya’s Approach May Reflect In Big Match, Irrespective Of Past Results
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.