Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LSG vs GT LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Rahul-Mayers Eye Good Start For Lucknow
live

LSG vs GT LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Rahul-Mayers Eye Good Start For Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023, Match 30: Rahul-Mayers Eye Good Start For Lucknow. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023, Match 30.

Updated: April 22, 2023 5:34 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

KL Rahul (C)

25* (16) 5x4, 0x6

Kyle Mayers

22 (16) 2x4, 1x6

Mohit Sharma

(0.2-0-1-0)*

Rashid Khan

(1-0-16-0)
LSG vs GT, GT vs LSG, LSG vs GT live score, LSG vs GT live updates, LSG vs GT live streaming, LSG vs GT live online streaming, LSG vs GT squads, LSG vs GT head to head, LSG vs GT squads, LSG vs GT dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, LSG vs GT live updates, LSG vs GT live streaming, Cricket News, GT vs LSG, GT vs LSG score, GT vs LSG Live score, GT vs LSG Live, GT vs LSG live streaming
LSG vs GT LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Lucknow Super Giants Aim Top Spot.

Live Updates

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: 5 overs gone, Lucknow are now cruising at 46/0. LSG 46/0 (5)

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: 3 overs gone, Lucknow are now at 20/3. LSG 20/3 (3)

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: 2 overs gone, Lucknow are now at 6/0. LSG 6/0 (2)

  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul open innings for Lucknow. Mohammad Shami has the new ball for Gujarat.

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Krunal Pandya: Anywhere I would go, I will take this track, because it is working for me. (On the banter with Hardik) We were pulling our legs a bit. He told me before the game that I will go after you, I told him that the last time he went after me, I got him out so don’t repeat the mistake. This wicket doesn’t look that bad, we back ourselves to chase this target. You have to go out and play with intent rather than thinking what is happening.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: That’s it!! Gujarat Titans finish on 135/6 after 20 overs of play. GT 135/6.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Final over coming up, Gujarat are now at 126/4. GT 126/4 (19)

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: 16 overs gone, Gujarat now stand at 97/4. Miller and Pandya, two big hitters will have to accelerate if they want a fighting total on the board. GT 97/4 (16)

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Naveen-ul-Haq cleans up Vijay Shankar!!! Shankar going for the big shot, misses the line completely. The Afghan international gets his maiden IPL wicket. Gujarat are now in spot of bother. David Miller is the new man in. GT 92/4 (15)

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: In the last 5 overs, Gujarat have managed to score 24 runs only and have lost 2 wickets as well. GT 89/3 (14)

LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed 2nd in the table will be aiming for top spot when they taken on Gujarat Titans in their home turf at Ekana Sports City on Super Saturday. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are currently placed 4th and will be looking to burst into the top 3 standings.

Also Read:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 22, 2023 5:34 PM IST

Updated Date: April 22, 2023 5:34 PM IST

More Stories