LSG vs GT LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: TOSS, Playing XI Shortly

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023, Match 30: TOSS, Playing XI Shortly? Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023, Match 30.

Updated: April 22, 2023 2:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LSG vs GT LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: Lucknow Super Giants Aim Top Spot.

  • 1:44 PM IST

  • 1:43 PM IST

  • 1:37 PM IST

  • 1:36 PM IST

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | If we look at the head-to-head records, Gujarat Titans have a 2-0 record. LSG would be looking to finally get off the mark with a victory.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: RAHUL TEWATIA | “I am focused on IPL since that’s what’s going on at the moment. Everybody wants to play for India but it’s always better to stay in the present, focus on the tournament and the game at hand. Even in the IPL, I don’t plan for the next game.”

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: MORNER MORKEL | “If you look at IPL, you don’t want eleven guys to perform at the same time. He’s one of our big match players, he’s our senior batter and he’s going to come good. Seven-eight games to go and these guys with experience of playing in the IPL will catch up.”

  • 12:45 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: The match is set to be played during the day so dew won’t be a factor.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: The Titans, however, may have a slight psychological edge having defeated the Super Giants on both occasions last season.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: In Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Yudhvir Singh Charak, LSG also possesses a good pace department. Debutant Naveen-ul Haq sizzled in his maiden game against RR and will look to continue in the same vein.

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed 2nd in the table will be aiming for top spot when they taken on Gujarat Titans in their home turf at Ekana Sports City on Super Saturday. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are currently placed 4th and will be looking to burst into the top 3 standings.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Published Date: April 22, 2023 2:29 PM IST

Updated Date: April 22, 2023 2:29 PM IST

