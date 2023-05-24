Home

LSG Vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Post 182/8 After Naveen's Four Wickets

LSG Vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Post 182/8 After Naveen’s Four Wickets

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Live Match Updates, Eliminator: LSG have never played a final while Mumbai Indians are five-time champions.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator

LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Eliminator

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 182/8 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday. Cameron Green top-scored for MI with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls. For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya (captain), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal

