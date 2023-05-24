ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LSG Vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Post 182/8 After Naveen’s Four Wickets
live

LSG Vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Post 182/8 After Naveen’s Four Wickets

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Live Match Updates, Eliminator: LSG have never played a final while Mumbai Indians are five-time champions.

Updated: May 24, 2023 9:36 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, lsg vs mi, lsg vs mi prediction. lsg vs mi 2023, lsg vs mi 2023 scorecard, lsg vs mi scorecard, lsg vs mi fantasy team, lsg vs mi pitch report, lsg vs mi fantasy, lsg vs mi ipl, lsg vs mi all matches, lsg vs mi all match result, lsg vs mi book tickets, lsg vs mi bookmyshow, mi vs psg betting tips, mi vs lsg batting order, mi vs lsg betting prediction, mi vs psg betting, mi vs lsg player battle, mi vs lsg online cricket betting, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in IPL, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians scorecard, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in chennai, IPL 2023 eliminator, IPL 2023 eliminator live score, IPL 2023 eliminator live scorecard, IPL 2023 eliminator, IPL 2023 eliminator live score, IPL 2023 eliminator match venue, IPL 2023 eliminator date, IPL 2023 eliminator final score, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Naveen ul Haq,
LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator

LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Eliminator

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 182/8 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday. Cameron Green top-scored for MI with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls. For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya (captain), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal

Live Updates

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Two fours and six in the final over along with a wicket. Mumbai Indians finish on 182/7 in 20 overs. Naveen-ul-Haq finishes with four wickets. This is also the highest score by a team in IPL playoffs without a single player scoring a fifty.

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Mohsin Khan gets his first wicket of the match. Chris Jordan is caught by Deepak Hooda. MI 168/7 (19)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bowl his final over and Nehal Wadhera welcomes him with a big six. Fourth wicket for the Afghanistan pacer. He dismisses Tilak Varma. MI 162/6 (18)

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: From being at 105/4 in the 11th over to 148/5 in the 17th over, MI’s run flow have been hit by hard. MI 149/5 (17)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates: Yash Thakur comes to bowl the 17th over as LSG is looking for another wicket. The run flow has slowed down after the departure of SKY and Cam Green. OUT!!! Yash Thakur dismisses Tim David. Mumbai Indians are in complete disarray here. MI 148/5

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates: 16 overs are done and Mumbai managed to score 10 runs from the over.

    MI 141/4 (16)

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates: Ravi Bishnoi gives just 5 in his final over and finishes with 30 in his 4 overs. MI 131/4 (15)

  • 8:44 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates: Ravi Bishnoi comes to bowl his final over

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates: Just 5 runs from Yash Thakur’s second over. 6 over remaining in MI’s innings. MI 126/4 (14)

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates: Yash Thakur comes to bowl the 14th over.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.