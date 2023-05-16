ZEE Sites

LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Do-or-Die For Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 63rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: May 16, 2023 3:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 63rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on consistent Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana stadium on Tuesday. With both sides boasting of big names, it promises to be nothing short of a humdinger. While Mumbai is coming into the contest on the back of a winning streak of two games, for Lucknow, it is about survival when they play their last home game. With the much-awaited World Test Championship coming up, focus would be on India and MI captain Rohit Sharma, who has not lived up to the billing this IPL season.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: “Mumbai Indians has once again proven, it is a champion side and it knows how to come back strongly. People weren’t counting this MI after it was on a losing streak in the first phase of the competition, but once it returned to the winning track, there was no stopping this side. It can also finish the league stage amongst the top two,” said Harbhajan

  • 3:06 PM IST

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from Lucknow cracker that is set to take place in hours from now. Who are you rooting for???

  • 3:02 PM IST

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Lucknow would surely miss the services of their regular captain KL Rahul. Eyes and pressure are bound to be on the interim captain, Krunal Pandya.

  • 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: While Lucknow would look to sign off on a high at the Ekana after losing their last four games at the venue. But again, it will not be easy against the five-time champs.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to the biggest build-up of the upcoming Super Giants versus Mumbai Indians clash at the Ekana stadium tonight.

