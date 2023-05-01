Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Rahul Leaves Field With Injury, Bangalore Off To Steady Start

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 43rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Live streaming details.

Updated: May 1, 2023 8:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Live Updates

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Amit Mishra comes into bowl. Full-fledged spin attack from LSG. Seven runs come from the over. RCB 49/0 (7)

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack. Strokeplaying has been difficult so far on this venue. Just five runs from over. RCB 42/0 (6)

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya continues with the ball. Just five runs come from the over. RCB 37/0 (5)

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Mark Howard on air confirms that Krunal Pandya has taken over the captaincy in the absence of KL Rahul. RCB 20/0 (3)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis drives Marcus Stoinis hard and hits KL Rahul. The ball hits KL Rahul and goes down to the boundary. Rahul is down and holding his right leg. Bad news for LSG as he goes off the field. RCB 16/0 (2)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis to open the batting for RCB. Krunal Pandya with the ball for LSG. RCB 5/0 (1)

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: With RCB batting first, there are high chances that Virat Kohli might reach his milestone of 7k IPL runs.

  • 7:09 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
    Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur
  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Big news coming up. Faf du Plessis is back as RCB captain. Du Plessis wins the toss and RCB will bat first. RCB too have Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI.

The Super Giants are coming off an emphatic win over the Mumbai Indians, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders, At the Ekana stadium today, both teams will look to pick up the crucial two points as the race for the playoffs heat up. While in-form Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis would be the key with the bat for LSG – Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell would be for RCB.

What would disappoint fans is that there are possibilities of rain.

Published Date: May 1, 2023 8:00 PM IST

Updated Date: May 1, 2023 8:01 PM IST

