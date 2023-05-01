Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Du Plessis Departs Soon After Match Resumes; Lucknow Dominate
LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Du Plessis Departs Soon After Match Resumes; Lucknow Dominate

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 43rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Live streaming details.

Updated: May 1, 2023 9:31 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Live Updates

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Wanindu Hasaranga is the new man in and Yash Thakur bowls the penultimate over. What a piece of work from Yash and Dinesh Karthik falls short of the crease. Wanindu pushes the ball through off. There was no need for a single. Karthik attempts for a single, Wanindu denies, Yash collects the ball and hits the stump at the non-striker’s end. Three wickets for LSG in three overs. RCB 120/7 (19)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: More misery for RCB as Mahipal Lomror departs off Naveen-up-Haq. Lomror misses the ball, gets hit on the pads and umpire raises his finger. RCB review and TV replays show impact is on stump and its umpire’s call. RCB 115/6 (18)

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: 100 comes up for RCB with a huge six from Dinesh Karthik. OUT!! Faf du Plessis departs after scoring 44. Amit Mishra gets the big breakthrough. RCB 110/5 (17)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Match restarts at Ekana stadium. RCB 99/4 in 16

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik are in the ground

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: LSG Players enter the ground again

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Good news for everyone. The match will restart at 9:15 PM IST.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Covers are off now, the match will start in a few moments.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: The drizzle has stopped now. Match might start soon

LIVE Updates | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023

The Super Giants are coming off an emphatic win over the Mumbai Indians, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders, At the Ekana stadium today, both teams will look to pick up the crucial two points as the race for the playoffs heat up. While in-form Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis would be the key with the bat for LSG – Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell would be for RCB.

What would disappoint fans is that there are possibilities of rain.

Published Date: May 1, 2023 9:27 PM IST

Updated Date: May 1, 2023 9:31 PM IST

