LIVE Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Kolkata: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli Falls Against Run of Play; Maxwell Joins Patidar. Kohli-Patidar Rebuild After Faf Departs Early. Faf du Plessis Perishes; Kohli-Patidar Key For RCB. Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to field first at Eden Gardens. KL Rahul at TOSS: We will bowl first. Simple reason, looks like a good wicket, we want to know what we are chasing. Hopefully we will get some swing and take few early wickets. Gowtham and Jason miss out, Krunal and Chameera come in.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi