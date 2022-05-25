LIVE Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Kolkata: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face-off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator in Kolkata on May 24. LSG qualified for the playoffs as the third team while RCB as the fourth team. Last year, Bangalore lost to KKR in the Eliminator. LSG qualified as the third team for the playoffs. The qualification was guaranteed in their very last league game after they defeated KKR by just two runs to make the playoffs.Also Read - IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Qualifier 2: Revised Playing Conditions For Playoffs, Match Can Start As Late as 9:40 pm Without Overs Reduced

Live Updates

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: TOSS to take place at 7:55 PM. Match Starts at 8:10 PM.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: REPORTING FROM KOLKATA | The entire ground has been covered and as of now the rain has ceased. So we can expect the covers to be coming off in a few minutes. The toss will commence in a few minutes time.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: Rules in play-offs: Full T20 match can start latest at 9.40 pm IST. Minimum 5 overs can start latest at 11.56 pm IST. Super Over can start latest at 12.50 am IST.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: A complete 20 overs game per side can happen until 9.40pm. Overs will start to reduce after 9.40pm.

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: Reporting From Kolkata | We are in for a long delay with all those covers on. Looking at the present situation, we might be in for a rain-shortened game. The spectators look pretty optimistic in the stands though. Don’t see many umbrellas up in the stands at the moment. So let’s hope we get a full T20-game.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: The covers are coming on as the wind has picked up.. We’ll have a slight delay in the toss. Oh no! There’s a slight drizzle!

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: Stay tuned to our LIVE coverage for all the latest updates of the match. The TOSS will commence in 3 mins time. It’s gonna be one cracker-jack of a match.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: Marcus Stoinis: We have had a bit of weather around. Missed a training or two. Every one has been chilling around. It was an interesting game. Good to see such close games. Both teams scored really well in the powerplay. Boundaries are quite short and it is a fast outfield. Probably will be a high scoring game. Has been nice to chip in here and there. Thrown under pressure a few times as well which has been nice and I do enjoy it. Come finals time, it might well be my time to shine. They are a good team. I am glad that they are in the finals as they are a champion team. It was rocking last night. I have played here before and I feel there can be 150,000 people in here (smiles).

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs RCB Score: Glenn Maxwell: We certainly rode the emotions every ball in that (DC v MI) game, it was awesome to be involved in. Having the hopes and expectations in someone’s hands is not always ideal, but the way it panned out, it was pretty galvanizing for us. We always had a feeling that we had a second chance, but everything is back in our hands now. I love playing here, I played my first IPL game here (Eden Gardens), have a lot of good memories here. We watched the game last night, and hope we take the information for our benefit tonight. I have been bed-ridden, so I have been trying to get my health up and trying to get ready for tonight. The guys are pretty excited and raring to go, hopefully it’s a start of three really good games for us. They (LSG) are a really good side and they have all the bases covered, feel they are coming to come at us with a really heavy pace attack. It’s all about how we combat that. Last time they got a bit of a jump start against us, hopefully we can rectify that tonight.