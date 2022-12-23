live

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Squad List, IPL 2023 Auction: Will LSG Go For Ben Stokes?

LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Manish Pandey and Jason Holder are the two big names LSG released ahead of the auction.

Updated: December 23, 2022 3:06 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Like Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants also made their IPL debut last season and finished a creditable in top four. Led by KL Rahul, LSG chose to keep their majority of the Indians and released the likes of Jason Holder and Manish Pandey among the notable names. Like most of the franchises, LSG need a an all-rounder and would be vying for the services of Ben Stokes, considering his relationship with owner Sanjiv Goenka. They would also like to find replacement for Dushmantha Chameera.

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

Remaining Purse: INR 23.35 Crore

Released Players: Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Andrew Tye, Shahbaz Nadeem and Ankit Rajpoot.

Current Squad: KL Rahul (C, wk), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

Live Updates

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Here goes the first set of players presented by Arun Singh Dhumal.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: ICYMI, 405 players will go under the hammer with a maximum of 87 slots available to be filled. The minimum strength for each team will have to be 18 while the maximum permitted is 25.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Good news for franchise owners. The Australian and England players will be available for the full tournament.

  • 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: All the teams have almost reached the Auction room in Kochi. Final preparations are underway. IPL 2023 Auction to start soon.

  • 2:22 PM IST

  • 2:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Clad in a beautiful suit, Gautam Gambhir and Sanjiv Goenka along with their other members make way for IPL 2023 Auction.

  • 2:16 PM IST

  • 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: Captain KL Rahul might be leading India in Bangladesh, but his mind will be in Kochi where LSG will be adding some of the biggest names in the squad. With Rahul being dismissed already, the LSG captain is surely to be found in front of the TV.

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: With Gautam Gambhir and Andy Flower as two of the main biggest cricketing brains in the table, LSG have 10 spots to fill with including four overseas players.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: LSG have released Jason Holder and Manish Pandey. With Marcus Stoinis in the side as an all-rounder, LSG might look for an all-rounder to fill the void created by the departure of Holder.

Published Date: December 23, 2022 1:46 PM IST

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 3:06 PM IST