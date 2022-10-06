LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates

After getting the better of the South African team in the T20Is, India would like to continue the good run of form in the ODIs as well. Shikhar Dhawan would lead the side in the absence of the T20 World Cup-bound stars. The opening ODI takes place at the Ekana Cricket stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. Unfortunately, the weather forecast is not looking too good as there are chances of rain playing spoilsport.Also Read - IND vs SA Live Streaming, 1st ODI : When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI Match Live On TV And Online

Live Updates

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Due to the overhead conditions, BCCI has provided the latest start time – which is 2 PM IST.

  • 11:23 AM IST

  • 10:47 AM IST

    Stay tuned to India.com as Sunny (Sub-Editor, India.com) would be hosting Shikhar Dhawan's BIGGEST fan, Ram Bahadur. He is at the venue and would be LIVE at 11:30 AM IST.

  • 10:41 AM IST

    The temperature on Thursday afternoon is expected to be around 30 degrees with the humidity level around 81 per cent.

  • 10:28 AM IST

  • 10:24 AM IST

    There could be a toss-up between Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi for a spot. Who makes it, we will have to wait and see…

  • 10:20 AM IST

    Young Shubman Gill has been in prolific form and he would like to continue that when he opens with his captain.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    Despite missing the big names, Shikhar Dhawan-led India would start favourites as they are playing in known conditions at home. Can formidable SA pull off a surprise?

  • 10:13 AM IST

    There are almost 90% chances of rain during the IND vs SA First ODI game today in Lucknow. So, it will rain and only a miracle would change things.

  • 10:11 AM IST

    We are less than four hours away from the scheduled start at 1:30 PM IST. The latest from Lucknow is that it is not raining at the moment.