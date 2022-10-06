LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates

After getting the better of the South African team in the T20Is, India would like to continue the good run of form in the ODIs as well. Shikhar Dhawan would lead the side in the absence of the T20 World Cup-bound stars. The opening ODI takes place at the Ekana Cricket stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. Unfortunately, the weather forecast is not looking too good as there are chances of rain playing spoilsport.Also Read - LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Shikhar Dhawan & Co. Eye Winning Start

IND SA ODI LIVE: Rain likely to disrupt 1st ODI, Check IND SA probable Playing XI, Weather & Pitch Report 1st ODI: Follow LIVE

Live Updates

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates: Without a doubt, given the conditions – the toss is very predictable. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

  • 12:41 PM IST

  • 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates: The LIVE with the Shikhar Dhawan fan has got delayed because it has started raining in Lucknow and he is stuck in a traffic jam while trying to reach the Ekana stadium.

  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates: At the moment, there are clouds – but it is not raining. How long will the skies hold up? This kind of a situation could be irritating for the players.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates: It would be unfortunate if the game does not take place at all. Let us not even think of that. Please join India.com Facebook page for the LIVE session with Shikhar Dhawan’s biggest fan, Ram Bahadur. He is at the venue and will provide you with all the latest.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates: The match was scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, but it has now been deferred by 30 minutes. This is just the start. This could be the trend of the day.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates: Due to the overhead conditions, BCCI has provided the latest start time – which is 2 PM IST.

  • 11:23 AM IST

  • 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates: Stay tuned to India.com as Sunny (Sub-Editor, India.com) would be hosting Shikhar Dhawan’s BIGGEST fan, Ram Bahadur. He is at the venue and would be LIVE at 11:30 AM IST.

  • 10:41 AM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates: The temperature on Thursday afternoon is expected to be around 30 degrees with the humidity level around 81 per cent.