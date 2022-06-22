Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score, Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Updates: Mumbai have got off to a good start after winning the toss. Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal have done brilliantly well to keep the wickets intact. They know that the job at hand has just started. Ideally, Mumbai would like one of them to go on and get a big hundred.Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Romantic 3-Word Reaction to Virat Kohli's Training Picture in UK Goes VIRAL

Ranji giants Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru in the Ranji Trophy final. While all the talk is around the coaches, it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. Both sides have played good cricket to reach here and they would like to do it one-last time this season at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Live Updates

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: For Mumbai, this partnership would be the key to a big total. MP need to keep the pressure on Mumbai. They have done well in the second session. MP would like to finish the day well.

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: AT TEA – If the first session belonged to Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh came storming back in the second. MP picked up three wickets and the session belonged to them. This sets up for a cracking final session. A couple of more wickets, MP would be looking at Mumbai’s tail. LIVE | MUM: 201/4 vs MP

  • 2:28 PM IST

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: Parkar has departed and Sarfaraz Khan has come in and joined a well set Jaiswal. The left-handed Mumbai opener is inching close to another century. Mumbai are slightly ahead in this contest. LIVE | MUM: 185/3 vs MP

  • 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: Jaiswal has continued his good run of form and stroked his way to a fifty. He would like to carry on and get a big one. Despite having lost two wickets, Mumbai are still in control. LIVE | MUM: 147/2 vs MP

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: Jaffer departs after lunch. This is a big breakthrough for MP as Jaffer has been in ominous touch this season and was looking good today as well. Suved Parkar joining Jaiswal. LIVE | MUM: 122/2 vs MP

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: Jaiswal nears fifty as play resumes after lunch. Jaffer has got a start, he is on 16 as Mumbai well in control of proceedings. LIVE | MUM: 110/1 vs MP

  • 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: MP started well but they have been unlucky. They could have had a couple of wickets but that did not happen. Looks like it will be a long day on the field for MP.

  • 12:04 PM IST

  • 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE | MP vs MUM Score: 105 runs have been scored in this session for the loss of merely a solitary wicket. Mumbai are obviously on top after the initial exchanges.