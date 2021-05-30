Manchester City vs Chelsea Live UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 0-1

MAN CITY vs CHE Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea from Porto. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City lock horns with Thomas Tuchel’s North-Londoners Chelsea for an All-English showdown in the UEFA Champions League Final. The two English Premier League giants have been impressive this season and could mark a landmark moment in their history this weekend. See the latest Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the MCI vs CHE Champions League Final Live Football Score, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live match, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live score today, MCI vs CHE Champions League Final 2021 Live video, Live Football TV, Champions League Final 2021 Live, MCI vs CHE live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming You can also check the live Football blog of match Champions League Final between Manchester City vs Chelsea from Estadio do Dragao, Porto here. Also Read - Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Final in India: When And Where to Watch MAN CITY vs CHE Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV