Manchester City vs Chelsea Live UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 0-1

MAN CITY vs CHE Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea from Porto. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City lock horns with Thomas Tuchel’s North-Londoners Chelsea for an All-English showdown in the UEFA Champions League Final. The two English Premier League giants have been impressive this season and could mark a landmark moment in their history this weekend.  See the latest Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the MCI vs CHE Champions League Final Live Football Score, Manchester City vs  Chelsea Live match, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live score today, MCI vs CHE Champions League Final 2021 Live video, Live Football TV, Champions League Final 2021 Live, MCI vs CHE live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming You can also check the live Football blog of match Champions League Final between Manchester City vs Chelsea from Estadio do Dragao, Porto here. Also Read - Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Final in India: When And Where to Watch MAN CITY vs CHE Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Live Updates

  • 2:03 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Oh whaaat a miss ! Havertz lays off a brilliant ball towards the American Pulisic inside the penalty box, who puts it wide off target ! MCI 0-1 CHE|72nd minute

  • 2:02 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Tremendous anticipation by Cesar Azpilicueta as he prevents a certain goal with a last-second intervention. MCI 0-1 CHE|68th minute

  • 2:00 AM IST

  • 1:59 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Bernardo Silva is replaced by Fernandinho. Finally some midfield stability for City? In De Bruyne’s absence, this change will allow Gundogan to push higher up the field. MCI 0-1 CHE|67th minute

  • 1:57 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Substition ! Christian Pulisic replaces Timo Werner ! Chelsea’s first change of the game. MCI 0-1 CHE|66th minute

  • 1:54 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: PENALTY SHOUT!! City fans scream penalty after the ball
    struck James in the midriff. Referee checks with VAR and no penalty is given.     MCI 0-1 CHE|61st minute

  • 1:52 AM IST

  • 1:52 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Heartbreaking for De Bruyne as he is unable to continue, Sterling gets the captain’s armband and the former gets replaced by Gabriel Jesus. MCI 0-1 CHE|60th minute

  • 1:49 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Chelsea’s defender Antonio Rudiger gets cautioned after a
    reckless foul on Kevin de Bruyne. The Man City captain looks in a lot of
    discomfort.     MCI 0-1 CHE|57th minute

  • 1:48 AM IST

    Live Updates Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final: The much-awaited battle between Raheem Sterling and Reece
    James is currently being won by the Chelsea defender. James come to the Blues’
    rescue once again as he stops Sterling from running down the left wing. MCI 0-1 CHE|50th minute