MAN CITY vs CHE Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea from Porto. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City lock horns with Thomas Tuchel’s North-Londoners Chelsea for an All-English showdown in the UEFA Champions League Final. The two English Premier League giants have been impressive this season and could mark a landmark moment in their history this weekend. Manchester City have been exceptional under Pep Guardiola this season. They have already managed to win both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup during the campaign. The Cityzens are a tactically robust unit and could win the first UEFA Champions League trophy in their history on Saturday. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under Thomas Tuchel and managed a top-four finish this season. The Blues have been a thorn in Manchester City’s side this season and can come up with a victory in this fixture. Also Read - Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Final in India: When And Where to Watch MAN CITY vs CHE Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

