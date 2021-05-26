Live Updates Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League Final

Live MAN UTD vs VIL Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League Final. Villarreal will lock horns against Manchester United in the 2021 Europa League Final at the Stadion Miejski in Gdansk, Poland and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 27. Unai Emery will be seeking for a fourth Europa League title since 2014 as his Villarreal side look all set to face Manchester United in Gdansk. Villarreal defeated Arsenal in the semi-finals and the Yellow Submarine will be keen to clinch their first major European trophy. As far as Manchester United is concerned the Red Devils have not lifted any silverware since their Europa League win in 2017 under Jose Mourinho. The Red Devils have shown signs of progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Man United have already qualified for the Champions League having finished second in the league, but the Europa League final will be a test of mettle for Ole’s side. United got the better of Italian side Roma 8-5 on aggregate. Man United are favourites for the game and will be keen to end their trophy drought. Also Read - Manchester United vs Villarreal Live Streaming Europa League Final in India - When And Where to Watch MAN U vs VIL Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

