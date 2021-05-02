Live Score And Updates Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021

Live RR vs SRH Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 live from Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to rejuvenate their season under new captain Kane Williamson and their first challenge will be against Rajasthan Royals who are also going through a tough time in the league. Rajasthan have lost some of their key players Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer due to injury while two others Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye decide to leave the tournament due to bubble fatigue. Sunrisers will make changes in their overseas combination as they announced it the same on Saturday. Also Read - David Warner's Instagram Story Goes Viral After Getting Axed as SRH Captain | SEE POST

See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RR vs SRH IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live score today, RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, RR vs SRH live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live match score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from New Delhi here. Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Names Jason Holder or Mujeeb ur Rahman as David Warner's Replacement Ahead of RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Game