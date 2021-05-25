Live Streaming Cricket Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021

Bangladesh got off to an ideal start as they defeated Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the opening match of the three-match ODI series to take a 1-0 lead. The hosts experienced wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim scored a match-winning knock of 84 runs to help his team post a fighting score of 257 runs. Subsequently, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman were able to deliver the goods with the ball. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will aim to clinch the series and the win will also take them to the top of the World Super ODI league series. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will look to stay afloat in the series and they will look to come up with a collective effort. Also Read - Tamim Iqbal Reacts After Bangladesh Beat Sri Lanka - 'Losing is no Fun, Finally we Won'

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on 25th May. Also Read - BAN vs SL 2021: 3 Members From Sri Lanka Camp Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of 1st ODI

What are the timings for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will begin from 12:30 PM IST. Also Read - Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Return as Bangladesh Name Squad For First Two ODIs Versus Sri Lanka

Where is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match being played?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which TV Channel will broadcast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will live stream on Fan Code App.

What are the Probable Playing XIs for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

Bangladesh – Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman/Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka – Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (C/W), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara/Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana/ Ramesh Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan/Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Shiran Fernando.