Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Live Streaming Cricket

Test cricket fever continues as Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the two-Test series that will begin in Abu Dhabi this week. Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to both Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Tests. None of the countries are part of the ICC World Test Championship. Both teams will look to gain ICC’s attention by performing well consistently in the traditional format. Afghanistan will be aiming to return to winnings ways after losing their previous Test against West Indies, which was played in Lucknow. On the other hand, Zimbabwe suffered an innings defeat in their last Test match against Bangladesh. Craig Ervine scored a brilliant hundred that helped Zimbabwe to post 265 runs in the first innings at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The home team tormented Zimbabwe in the first innings by aggregating 560 runs in 154 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim hammered a double century, while Mominul Haque scored 132. Trailing by 295 runs, Zimbabwe lost all their wickets for just 189 in the second innings. Nayeem Hasan picked up a five-wicket haul for Bangladesh. Also Read - AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's AFG vs ZIM Test Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 11:30 AM IST March 2 Tuesday

When is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match will take place on Tuesday, March 2. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Preview, Full Squads, Predicted XI - Where to Watch ISL vs QUE Stream Live Online on SonyLIV App, TV Telecast in India 9:30 PM IST

What are the timings of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match will start at 11.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11 AM IST. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Spanish Championship Day - T10 2021: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch ECS T10 Stream Live Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

Where is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match being played?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match live streaming will be available on FanCode App app.

What are the predicted XIs for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match?

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Malik, Javed Ahmadi, Amir Hamza, Afsar Zazai, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Bahir Shah, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nasir Jamal.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Prince Masvaure, Sean Williams, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza, Ryan Burl, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzabarani, Brandon Mavuta.

AFG vs ZIM SQUADS

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan (C), Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Mohammad Saleem, Shahidullah Kamal, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams (C), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Wellington Masakadza.