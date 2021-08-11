London: India and their frontline batsmen will have history against them when they take on England in the second Test here at Lord’s from Thursday. India have won only two of the 18 Test matches they have played at the venue, considered to be the home of Test cricket. The last of their victories came on the 2014 tour, 28 years after their first win in 1986. India’s top batsmen, skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara don’t have a flattering record at the venue, where the slope can have a great impact and affect a batsman’s stance.Also Read - ENG vs IND: Stuart Broad Ruled Out of Test Series Against India Due to Calf Tear

There has been only one century from the six outings made by India’s top three batsmen and that came off Rahane’s bat in 2014. India will also have to look at their bowling combination. It is likely that India may go in with four seamers and one spinner in the Test match as Kohli has made it clear. Also Read - 2nd Test: Four Fast Bowlers Can Apply Pressure Through the Day, Feels Virat Kohli

LIVE Match Streaming India vs England 2nd Test

When is India vs England 2nd Test match? Also Read - IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Ruled Out Due to Hamstring Injury; Stuart Broad, James Anderson Doubtful for Hosts

The India vs England 2nd Test match will start from Thursday, August 12.

What are the timings of India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will start at 03:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 03:00 PM.

Where is the India vs England 2nd Test match being played?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played at Lord’s, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 2nd Test match?

England squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dom Bess, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran

Shardul Thakur (Ruled out of the second Test)

Stuart Broad (Ruled out of rest of Test series)