England vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming

England will host New Zealand for the two-Test Test series starting from June 2 at the Lord's, London. New Zealand will look to access the situation in England closely with these two games as they have to play India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship on June 18 in Southampton. Trent Boult will miss the two-Test series against England but will be available for the WTC final. Meanwhile, who lost their last Test series to India, will look to kick start their cricketing summer on a positive note. Here are the details of when and where to watch England vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

The excitement of Test cricket continues as New Zealand will lock horns against England on Wednesday. The England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) live streaming is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, 1st Test Live, ENG vs NZ live score, SonyLIV live cricket 1st Test today online, Live Cricket 1st Test Streaming, live 1st Test,1st Test LIVE Streaming Online, live cricket online, live cricket tv, how to watch live cricket 1st Test in jiotv, live tv cricket 1st Test, SonyLIV live cricket 1st Test today online, Sony Sports live streaming, Sony Sports cricket live IPL, live streaming cricket 1st Test today, Sony Sports live 1st Test today 1st Test, Sony Sports 1 live cricket 1st Test today live England vs New Zealand live score here. Find SonyLIV Live, Sony Sports Live details, Live 1st Test Streaming details below.

Live 1st Test Streaming, ENG vs NZ 1st Test

When is England vs New Zealand 1st Test?

The England vs New Zealand 1st Test will start from Wednesday, June 2.

What are the timings of England vs New Zealand 1st Test?

The 1st Test England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is England vs New Zealand 1st Test being played?

The England vs New Zealand 1st Test will be played at the Lord’s, London

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs New Zealand 1st Test?

The ENG vs NZ 1st Test will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the England vs New Zealand 1st Test?

The ENG vs NZ 1st Test live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.

What are the Squads for England vs New Zealand 1st Test?

England

Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand

Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner