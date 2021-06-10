England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming

England and New Zealand will take on each other in the second Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The first Test match ended in a draw after the third day of the game was completely washed out due to rain. However, New Zealand had dominated the first match after debutant Devon Conway registered himself in the history books after scoring a fine double hundred. The Kiwis were able to put their noses ahead but they would be a tad disappointed with a draw after dominating the whole game. Also Read - ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Holds 2nd Position, Ravindra Jadeja Moves Up 1 Place

New Zealand will look to continue their good form whereas England will aim to make a solid comeback. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will be rested because of an elbow injury as Tom Latham will lead the team. Trent Boult will also play and he will add to the strength of New Zealand’s pace attack. Here are the details of when and where to watch England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - WTC Final: Here's Why Australia Fans Might Miss Out To Watch The Match That Decides The World's Best Test Team

Live 2nd Test Streaming, ENG vs NZ

When is England vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

The England vs New Zealand 2nd Test will start on Thursday, June 10.

What are the timings of the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

The 2nd Test England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is England vs New Zealand 2nd Test being played?

The England vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be played at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.

What are the Squads for England vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

England

Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand

Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner