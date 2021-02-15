Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test Day 3

After dominating the first two days of the Test, India will look to finish the game on Day 3 as England will look to bounce back at the dusty track of MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are unbeaten in the middle with scores of 25 and 7 respectively. India will look to extend their lead and will try to finish the game on Day 3 itself. The hosts were 54/1 at the stumps on Day 2 as Shubman Gill departed for 14. England will look to take some quick wickets to put pressure on the Indian batsmen however the hosts have already taken a 249-run lead and looking at the pitch a target near 350 runs might be enough for them. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Rohit, Pujara Departs and ENG Fight Back

The second Test match between India and England will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs England Live Cricket Streaming 2nd Test Day 3

When is India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 match will start on Saturday, February 15. Also Read - Highlights India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Chennai: Ashwin Takes Fifer as India Extend Lead to 249 at Stumps

What are the timings of the India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 match will start at 09:30 AM IST.

Where is the India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 match being played?

The India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Squads for the India vs England 2nd Test match?

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone