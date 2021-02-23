India vs England 3rd Test LIVE Streaming

After a comprehensive 337-run win, India would be ready to lock horns with England in their second Pink-ball Test at home. The match would be played at the Motera Stadium under lights. India would be high-on-confidence after the emphatic 317-run win at Chennai in the second Test. For England, it would be about believing in themselves with a couple of more Tests to go. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England 3rd Test at Motera, Ahmedabad 2.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

The second Test match between India and England will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, India vs England Live Streaming, 2nd Test Day 3 Day 3, India vs England Live Match Streaming Online, and, India vs England Live Cricket Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Find Disney+ Hotstar Live, Hotstar Live details, Star Sports Live, Star Sports Live Telecast details, Live Match Streaming details below. Also Read - India vs England 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Tries The Drone Ahead of Pink-Ball Test at Motera, Virat Kohli Gets Scared | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England Live Cricket Streaming 3rd Test Day 1

When is India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 match?

The India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 match will start on Saturday, February 24. Also Read - India vs England, 3rd Test: The Top Facts About Motera Stadium

What are the timings of India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 match?

The India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 match will start at 02:30 AM IST.

Where is India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 match being played?

The India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 match will be played at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 match?

The India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 match?

The India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Squads for the India vs England 3rd Test match?

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

England squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.