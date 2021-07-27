Live Streaming Cricket India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I

The excitement of T20 cricket continues as India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series. India have played quality cricket so far in the tour and have managed to clinch the ODI series by 2-1. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. continued their winning momentum in the first T20I and registered a fine 38-run win. The series is very crucial for both teams to boost up their morale for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. India are looking to test some of the young players through this series who have the ability to represent India in T20 WC. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are going through a rejuvenation period under new skipper Dhasun Shanaka. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will start on Tuesday, July 27. Also Read - India vs County XI Cricket Score Practice Match, Today Match Latest Updates Day 3: Match Drawn

What are the timings of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will start at 08:00 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs SL 2nd ODI Match Highlights And Updates: Deepak Chahar's All-Round Show Powers India to Series Clinching Win vs Sri Lanka

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match being played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the Squads for the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ishan Jayaratne , Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya