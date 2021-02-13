Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Online

In another exciting limited-overs battle, Pakistan and South Africa will take on each other at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. South Africa, ruing the narrow three-run loss in the opening T20I against Pakistan, will be desperate to make amends when they clash again in the second match. Despite being a new-look side led by Henrich Klassen, the Proteas have the potential of taking on a team of Pakistan’s calibre. They showed exactly that when putting up a gutsy fightback in the first match and almost secured a victory. Also Read - PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Pakistan vs South Africa Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 06:30 AM IST February 13, Saturday

For Pakistan, all eyes will be on Mohammad Rizwan. He slammed a brilliant 104* in the opener, a knock that defined Pakistan’s innings and ultimately proved the difference between the sides. The rest of their batting line-up crumbled, though. They enjoyed more success with the ball – spinners Usman Qadir and Mohammad Nawaz conceded just 42 runs between them for two wickets. Their pace bowlers were expensive, and the hosts could consider giving a game to Hasan Ali to aid their pursuit of an unassailable lead.

Here’s all you need to know about the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I from Lahore. Also Read - PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions 1st T20I: Set Your Captain And Vice-captain For Today's Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 6:30 PM IST February 11 Thursday

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, February 13. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Details Pakistan vs South Africa 2021, 1st T20I: How to Stream Match Live, Watch on TV And Follow Online

What are the timings of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will start at 6.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Where is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match being played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will broadcast on Sony Ten in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app, Jio TV and JIO TV app.

What are the predicted XIs for Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

PAK vs SA SQUADS

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mahmood.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Glenton Stuurman, Okuhle Cele, Ryan Rickelton, Nandre Burger.