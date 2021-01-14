Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 4th Test:

India and Australia will engage in the last battle of their high-voltage series at The Gabba, Brisbane for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Gabba has been a fortress for the Australian team but the way they have played inconsistent cricket in the series are putting doubt over their challenge in the fourth Test. The hosts have already announced their playing XI for the match and Will Pucovski missed out from it due to shoulder injury. Marcus Harris will open the innings alongside David Warner. On the other hand, India will announce their XI ahead of the game are still figuring out the best combination due to several injury crises in the team. Ravindra Jadeja has already been ruled out of the series, while Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to miss the Test. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 4th Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

When is India vs Australia 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will start from Friday, January 15.

What are the timings of India vs Australia 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will start at 05:00 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Australia 4th Test match being played?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Australia 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1, Ten 2 and Six.

Where can you live stream the India vs Australia 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia 4th Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the Playing XIs for the India vs Australia 4th Test match?

Australia Squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, James Pattinson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw