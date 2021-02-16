Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test Day 4

India have taken another step towards securing a series levelling win in Chennai after another day of domination. They suffered a collapse early on Day 3 but then recovered through centurion Ravichandran Ashwin and captain Virat Kohli who hit a half-century. Their 96-run partnership ensured India set a mammoth target of 482 runs to win. However, England lost their three wickets by the time the day’s play came to an end with Axar Patel taking two wickets including that of Dominic Sibley and nightwatchman Jack Leach. The other wicket went to Ashwin who dismissed Rory Burns on 25. The hosts are seven wickets away from winning the 2nd Test and draw level in the four-match series. For England, their captain Joe Root (2*) will be the key if they harbour any hopes of winning the contest. Judging by the way the pitch is behaving, it’s going to be a tough task. Also Read - VIDEO: Virat Kohli Loses Cool on Umpire After Controversial Call Gives Joe Root Life During 2nd Test Between IND-ENG at Chennai

India vs England Live Cricket Streaming Details: Also Read - Virat Kohli Fumes at Umpire After Joe Root Survives Controversial Umpire's Call During 2nd Test at Chennai | POSTS

What are the Playing XIs for the India vs England 2nd Test match?

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone