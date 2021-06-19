Live Match Streaming India vs New Zealand, WTC Final

Southampton: The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand finally got underway on Day 2 of the Test match. The opening day was washed out due to rain and the action took place on the second day. Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain won the toss and decided to bowl first in the overcast conditions. Indian openers gave a good start to the team as they added 62 runs for the opening alliance before they were dismissed in a quick interval. India went into Lunch after scoring 69-2 in the 28 overs. Also Read - Day 3 Southampton Weather Forecast WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand, June 20: Rain, Bad Light to Play Spoilsport at Hampshire Bowl

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli also looked solid and was batting on an unbeaten 35 before the play was stopped due to bad light at the stroke of tea. Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, WTC Final Live, India vs New Zealand live score, live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IND vs NZ live match, WTC Final LIVE Streaming Online, live cricket online, live cricket tv, how to watch live cricket match on jiotv, live tv cricket match, Hotstar live cricket match today online, Hotstar live streaming, cricket live, live streaming cricket match today, live WTC Final today match, cricket match today live India vs New Zealand live score here. Find IND vs NZ Live Match Streaming details below. Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Cricket Score, Today Match Latest Updates Day 2: Bad Light Halts Play in Southampton; Kohli Nears Fifty, Rahane Solid

When is India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 3 Take Place?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 3 will take place on Sunday, June 20. Also Read - WTC Final: Can't Remember Indian Openers Playing Pull Shot Better Than Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill: Nasser Hussain

What are the timings of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match being played?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. The match will also be available in different languages on the Star Network.

Where can you live stream India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

IND vs NZ Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI:Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult