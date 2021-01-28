Live Streaming Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test

After three days of exciting cricket, Pakistan will look to bundle out South Africa early on Day 4 in Karachi. Pakistan spinner have dominated the game till now and it will be a huge task for a batsman in middle Quinton de Kock and Keshav Maharaj to build a partnership. Meanwhile, on Day 3 Opener Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa take a lead of 29 runs on the third day of their first Test against Pakistan. Spinner Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali, however, struck thrice at the end of the day to leave South Africa on 187/4 after Pakistan were all out for 378 earlier in the day. Markram and opening partner Dean Elgar put up a partnership of 48 runs before the latter fell to Yasir on 29. Markram and van der Dussen then put up a partnership of 127 runs for the second wicket and looked poised to see South Africa through to the end of the day.

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match Day 4 will start from Thursday, January 29.

What are the timings of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Where is the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match being played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the Playing XIs for the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match?

Pakistan Playing XI: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje