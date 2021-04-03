Live Match Streaming South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

ODI cricket fever continues as South Africa will take on Pakistan in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the The Wanderers, Johannesburg – April 4. After losing the first ODI in Centurion by the slightest of margins, South Africa will be looking to bounce back against the high-flying Pakistan side in the second match on Sunday, 4 April. Meanwhile, Pakistan came off better after a thriller of a first ODI, which went down to the last ball of the match. Rassie van der Dussen’s knock of 123 went in vain as the 171-run second-wicket partnership between Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq helped Pakistan go 1-0 up in the series. South Africa will take on Pakistan in a do-or-die encounter when the teams clash again. Given the fact that the hosts will also be without five of their star players – Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, David Miller, and Quinton de Kock all have been granted permission to link up their respective franchise ahead of IPL 2021 – they have their task cut out. You can watch South Africa vs Pakistan 2021, Live Match Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 2nd ODI, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Match Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Match Streaming Online on the FanCode app in India. Live Match Streaming details below – South Africa vs Pakistan. Also Read - SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 1:30 PM IST April 4 Sunday

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will take place on Sunday, April 4. Also Read - Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli Debate is Back After Pakistan Captain Slams Match-Winning Century vs South Africa

What are the timings of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will start at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST. Also Read - PAK vs SA 1st ODI Report: Babar Azam's Century Helps Pakistan Beat South Africa in a Thriller, Take 1-0 Lead

Where is South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match being played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be played at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Which TV channel will broadcast South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will not be broadcasted live on any TV channel in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match?

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on FanCode App.

What are the predicted XIs for South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match?

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK SQUADS

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

SA vs PAK Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Babar Azam (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Fakhar Zaman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Kagiso Rabada (VC), Anrich Nortje and Shaheen Afridi.