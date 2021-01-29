Live Streaming Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final

In the first semi-final of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu will face Rajasthan today. Tamil Nadu have been in red-hot form and have entered the last-four stage unbeaten. They won all their five group matches to storm into the quarter-finals where they defeated Himachal Pradesh by five wickets. Batting first, HP managed 135/9 with Sonu Yadav claiming 3/14. In reply, TN overhauled the target in 17.5 overs with Baba Aparajith hitting an unbeaten 52 off 45. Rajasthan also topped their group but with four wins from five matches. They faced Bihar in the quarters. Batting first Rajasthan were guided to 164/5 by Mahipal Lomror’s 78 off 37. Bihar were stopped at 148/4 despite Mangal Mahrour’s 68 not out as Rajasthan won by 16 runs. Also Read - TN vs RAJ Live Cricket Score Today's Match Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semi-Final 1: Tamil Nadu Lose Nishanth Cheaply in Chase of 155

When is Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final?

The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, 1st Semi-Final match will be played on January 29 (Friday). Also Read - Live Stream Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Eliminator BBL T20: When And Where to Watch Brisbane vs Adelaide BBL Live Cricket Streaming Online And On TV

What are the timings of Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final match?

The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, 1st Semi-Final match will start at 12:00 PM IST. Also Read - TN vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 1st Semi-Final: Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad at 12 PM IST January 29 Friday

Where is the Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final match being played?

The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, 1st Semi-Final match will be played at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final match?

The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, 1st Semi-Final match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final match?

The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, 1st Semi-Final match will live stream on Hotstar in India.

What are the Probable XIs for the Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, 1st Semi-Final match?

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Sonu Yadav

Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma, Ankit Lamba, Arjit Gupta, Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh

What are the full squads for Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final match?

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma (wk), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Deepak Chahar, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Rajat Choudhary