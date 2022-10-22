LIVE India vs Pakistan Weather Updates

India take on Pakistan in the Mother of All Battles in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the MCG. In the last edition in Dubai, the Men in Blue fell to a heavy 10-wicket loss on the hands of their arch-rivals, giving the Men in Green their first every victory against their neighbours at the grandest stage of all. As we gear up for the biggest clash, rain has been the big topic of concern ahead of the match and there is a big chance, it might play spoilsport. Follow india.com sports for all the latest updates of the Melbourne weather blog.Also Read - Live SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland Opt To Bat First

Live Updates

  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE | Melbourne Weather Updates: We are hours away from the start of the big India-Pakistan game. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 8:42 AM IST

  • 8:38 AM IST

    LIVE | Melbourne Weather Updates: There could also be a case where the safety of the players would come into play as the outfield could be wet. But again, our correspondent says that the drainage facilities are top-notch, and even if rains and then stops – play could start in 15 minutes.

  • 8:33 AM IST

    LIVE | Melbourne Weather Updates: There are fans who have shelled out a lot of money and they would be praying that they get to see a mouthwatering clash between the traditional rivals.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE | Melbourne Weather Updates: There has been much hype around the game and it would be such a pity if the game is abandoned due to rain.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    LIVE | Melbourne Weather Updates: Eyes will be on the skies today as the forecasts are of intermittent showers. Our correspondent in Melbourne reports that it is not raining now, but threat looms.

  • 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup, Weather Updates From Melbourne: There is no rain at this time in Melbourne but the weather is cloudy out there. Here are our Exclusive photos from the venue.

  • 1:16 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Weather Updates, Melbourne: Well that’s all we have for now. We will see you next time in the morning, from few hours from now as we bring you the real-time updates of the Melbourne weather.