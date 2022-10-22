LIVE India vs Pakistan Weather Updates, India vs Pakistan Melbourne Weather Updates, Weather Forecast in Melbourne: India take on Pakistan in the Mother of All Battles in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the MCG. In the last edition in Dubai, the Men in Blue fell to a heavy 10-wicket loss on the hands of their arch-rivals, giving the Men in Green their first every victory against their neighbours at the grandest stage of all. As we gear up for the biggest clash, rain has been the big topic of concern ahead of the match and there is a big chance, it might play spoilsport. Follow india.com sports for all the latest updates of the Melbourne weather blog.Also Read - Me and Rohit Sharma Have Same Understanding, Vision of the Game: Virat Kohli

Live Updates

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Weather Updates, Melbourne: Well the weather forecast in Melbourne is the most hot topic in the cricketing fraternity and every now and then Indian and Pakistan fans are googling and checking on the weather app to see how the weather fares and quite obviously it has spawned a big Meme fest on social media.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Weather Updates, Melbourne: Renowned cricket commentator and expert, Harsha Bhogle in conversation with Cricbuzz has told that the forecast has DRAMATICALLY changed and the India vs Pakistan match is too big for a forecast.

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Weather Updates, Melbourne: There are a number of reports emerging that the chances of rainfall has gone down by some numbers, but as things stand right now, rain is certainty unless the Rain Gods make up their plan to get in favour of the teams and the fans.

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Weather Updates, Melbourne: Only after 10 PM local time, there are chances of light rain and proper rain won’t happen till 1:00 AM at midnight as the forecast says.

  • 10:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Weather Updates, Melbourne: The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, that is 7:00 PM Local time and as per forecast, during that time- the temperature will be like 18 C and there will be showers during the course of time.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Weather updates from Melbourne as India take on Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday!