  Highlights | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Beat Hyderabad By 8 Wickets To Stay In Playoffs Race
Highlights | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Beat Hyderabad By 8 Wickets To Stay In Playoffs Race

LIVE Score | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 69, IPL 2023: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and live score of Indian Premier League 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Updated: May 21, 2023 7:54 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

Suryakumar Yadav

25* (16) 4x4, 0x6

Cameron Green

100 (47) 8x4, 8x6

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

(3.6-0-26-1)*

Aiden Markram

(0.1-0-1-0)
LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score

LIVE Score | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Unheralded Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal nailed his yorkers consistently at the death as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200 for 5 in their final IPL encounter, here on Sunday.

With one eye on Bengaluru weather where RCB taken on Gujarat Titans, Madhwal’s four-wicket haul ensured that SRH ended with at least 15 short of what could be considered a par-score on a fat Wankhede track.

This was after a century opening stand between seasoned opener Mayank Agarwal (83 off 45 balls) and rookie Vivrant Sharma (69 off 47 balls) threatened to take the game away, in the IPL here on Sunday.

MI vs SRH Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

SRH Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Subs: Ramandeep, Vishnu, Stubbs, Tilak, Warrier

Live Updates

  • 7:30 PM IST

  • 7:29 PM IST

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: What a brilliant chase this has been by Mumbai and especially Cameron Green and they have now done what they needed to do. As things stand, will make it through to the playoffs but, it can all change as there is one more game left. For now, Mumbai will be happy and it is the end of a rather underwhelming season for Hyderabad.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: And Yes Mumbai Indians finally won the do-or-die clash. That was a great innings by Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma. MI won the game 18 balls left.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes to bowl the 18th over.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: 2 no-balls. Now Kartik Tyagi will not be able to bowl. Captain Markram comes to bowl the last ball. 13 runs from the over MI now needs nine runs in 19 balls.
    MI 193/2 (17)

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: That was an expensive over by Umran Malik. This chase is looking easy for Mumbai Indians as of now. 20 runs from the over.
    MI 180/2 (16)

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Umran Malik again comes to bowl the 16th over for SRH. The pacer is quite expensive today.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Cameron Green is looking confident. Mumbai Indians are currently holding the advantage. But this was a good over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the pacer just gave four runs. SRH needs more over like this to make a comeback.
    MI 160/2 (15)

