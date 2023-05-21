Home

Highlights | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Beat Hyderabad By 8 Wickets To Stay In Playoffs Race

Highlights | MI Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Beat Hyderabad By 8 Wickets To Stay In Playoffs Race

LIVE Score | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 69, IPL 2023: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and live score of Indian Premier League 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Mumbai Indians 200/5 (20.0) 201/2 (18.0) Run Rate: (Current: 11.17) MI win by 8 wickets Last Wicket: Rohit Sharma (C) c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Mayank Dagar 56 (37) - 148/2 in 13.1 Over Suryakumar Yadav 25 * (16) 4x4, 0x6 Cameron Green 100 (47) 8x4, 8x6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3.6-0-26-1) * Aiden Markram (0.1-0-1-0)

LIVE Score | Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Unheralded Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal nailed his yorkers consistently at the death as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200 for 5 in their final IPL encounter, here on Sunday.

With one eye on Bengaluru weather where RCB taken on Gujarat Titans, Madhwal’s four-wicket haul ensured that SRH ended with at least 15 short of what could be considered a par-score on a fat Wankhede track.

This was after a century opening stand between seasoned opener Mayank Agarwal (83 off 45 balls) and rookie Vivrant Sharma (69 off 47 balls) threatened to take the game away, in the IPL here on Sunday.

MI vs SRH Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

SRH Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Subs: Ramandeep, Vishnu, Stubbs, Tilak, Warrier

