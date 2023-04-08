Home

LIVE Updates | Mumbai Vs Chennai, IPL 2023 Score: Rahane Departs After Fifty, Ruturaj Key For CSK

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI Vs CSK Match Updates, Game 12, April 8: Deepak Chahar left the field in the first over of the match with an hamstring injury. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings need 158 runs to win. Catch all the live updates of IPL 2023's first El Clasico. Get live streaming details.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Live

Mumbai Indians scored 157 for eight against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday. Sent into bat, MI were off to a decent start before skipper Rohit Sharma (21) was bowled by Tushar Deshpande. The five-time winners then lost three wickets in quick succession and were in a spot of bother at 73 for four in the ninth over. Ishan Kishan was top scorer with 32. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned excellent figures of 3/20 from his full quota of four overs, while his left-arm spin bowling colleague Mitchell Santner picked up 2/28.

