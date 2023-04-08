Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | Mumbai Vs Chennai, IPL 2023 Score: Rahane Departs After Fifty, Ruturaj Key For CSK
LIVE Updates | Mumbai Vs Chennai, IPL 2023 Score: Rahane Departs After Fifty, Ruturaj Key For CSK

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI Vs CSK Match Updates, Game 12, April 8: Deepak Chahar left the field in the first over of the match with an hamstring injury. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings need 158 runs to win. Catch all the live updates of IPL 2023's first El Clasico. Get live streaming details.

Updated: April 8, 2023 10:34 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Live

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: That’s the end of Shivam Dube as he chops it on off Kumar Kartikeya. A sigh of relief for Mumbai Indians. CSK 125/3

  • 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Hrithik Shokeen comes into ball and Shivam Dube clobbers him for a huge huge six. Four more added to the total. CSK are looking to finish early.

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Chennai Super Kings need 46 runs in 42 balls. CSK 112/2 (13)

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: 100 comes up for CSK in the 11th over, thanks to brilliance of Ajinkya Rahane. The onus is on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube to take the team home. CSK 102/2 (11)

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Very good placement from Ruturaj Gaikwad off Piyush Chawla as the ball races to the boundary. CSK do not need to hurry. At this stage MI had lost five wickets. 11 runs come from the over. CSK 97/2 (10)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: The kind of form Ajinkya Rahane showed today and if he continues to do so in the tournament, the senior batter could give himself a chance to be picked for the WTC finals in June. With no Shreyas Iyer, Rahane could be perfect fit for that Indian middle order.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Piyush Chawla finally gives Mumbai Indians a breakthrough. Ajinkya Rahane, who was batting in fine form, was caught by SKY at long on. Shivam Dube joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in middle. CSK 82/2 (8)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Impact Player: Mumbai Indians have brought in Kartikeya Singh in place of Tim David. The youngster concedes six singles. CSK 74/1 (7)

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Fifty off just 19 deliveries for Ajinkya Rahane. Fabolous innings. CSK 68/1 (6)

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Cameron Green comes into the attack. Fifty partnership comes up for CSK with a sensational six from Ajinkya Rahane. CSK 55/1 (5)

LIVE | Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Score

Mumbai Indians scored 157 for eight against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday. Sent into bat, MI were off to a decent start before skipper Rohit Sharma (21) was bowled by Tushar Deshpande. The five-time winners then lost three wickets in quick succession and were in a spot of bother at 73 for four in the ninth over. Ishan Kishan was top scorer with 32. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned excellent figures of 3/20 from his full quota of four overs, while his left-arm spin bowling colleague Mitchell Santner picked up 2/28.

Published Date: April 8, 2023 10:30 PM IST

Updated Date: April 8, 2023 10:34 PM IST

