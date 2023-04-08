Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | Mumbai Vs Chennai, IPL 2023 Score: MI Fall Prey To Jadeja Magic
live

LIVE Updates | Mumbai Vs Chennai, IPL 2023 Score: MI Fall Prey To Jadeja Magic

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI Vs CSK Match Updates, Game 12, April 8: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians lead 20-14 in head-to-head against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Catch all the live updates of IPL 2023's first El Clasico. Get live streaming details.

Updated: April 8, 2023 8:48 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Hrithik Shokeen

3* (5) 0x4, 0x6

Piyush Chawla

3 (3) 0x4, 0x6

Sisanda Magala

(3.1-0-33-1)*

Dwaine Pretorius

(3-0-13-0)
MI vs CSK, MI vs CSK News, MI vs CSK Live, MI vs CSK Live Score, MI vs CSK Live Updates, MI vs CSK Live News, MI vs CSK Latest Live Score, MI vs CSK Latest Live News, MI vs CSK Live Pics, MI vs CSK Score On Google news, MI vs CSK Latest News, MI vs CSK Latest Updates, MI vs CSK Dream11, MI vs CSK IPL 2023, MI vs CSK on Google discover, MI vs CSK on Bing, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings News, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Pics, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Latest News, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Updates, LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, Live MI vs CSK, MS Dhoni News, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni updates, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma updates, Ben Stokes,
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Live

Live Updates

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Two news batters in Hrithik Shokeen and Piyush Chawla are in the middle for MI.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Tim David decides to take on Tushar Deshpande. He hits him for 6, 4, 6 in consecutive deliveries but falls on the next ball, thanks to a Ajinkya Rahane brilliance on the boundary. Deshpande is ecstatic. MI 131/8 (17)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: What a catch at the boundary. Tristan Stubbs goes big against Sisanda Magala. Dwaiyne Pretorius takes the catch and when he seems to lose his balance, he pushes the ball in the air for Ruturaj Gaikwad to complete the catch. Magala gets his first IPL wicket. MI 113/7 (16)

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Tristan Stubbs joins Tim David in the middle. CSK again bossing with spin and MI have no answers. Tim David is really struggling to get anything away as Dhoni goes for spin. MI 109/6 (15)

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: 100 comes up for Mumbai Indians with a huge six off Tilak Verma. He goes on one knee to send Jaddu over fine-leg fence. Jadeja traps Tilak in front the next ball and the umpire gives out. Hosts are in real trouble. MI 102/6 (13)

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: The onus is on Tim David and Tilak Verma to steer Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. They have nine overs left and a lot can happen in these 54 balls. MI 87/5 (11)

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: One more goes down as CSK are all over Mumbai Indians. Arshad Khan is trapped in front by Mitchell Santner. What is happening with MI? Tim David joins Tilak Verma. MI 76/5 (9.1)

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: GONEEEEE! Terrific caught and bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Cameron Green. CSK on the rampage with spin as MI lose three wickets in three overs. MI 73/4 (8.2)

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Mitchell Santner comes to bowl his second. Cameron Green goes for a sweep and MS Dhoni appeals for a caught behind. Umpire gives it wide but MSD goes upstairs.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack and he strikes in his first over. Dangerous Ishan Kishan departs. The southpaw goes back disappointed. MI 66/2 (7)

LIVE | Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Score

Mumbai Indians would like to forget their opening loss and start afresh against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the first El Clasico of IPL 2023 on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. Led by Rohit Sharma, the five-time champions lost to Virat Kohli’s RCB in their opener. CSK, on the other hand, had won one game and lost another.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 8, 2023 8:45 PM IST

Updated Date: April 8, 2023 8:48 PM IST

More Stories