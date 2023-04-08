Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Rohit’s Mumbai Seek Revival Vs Dhoni & Co

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI Vs CSK Match Updates, Game 12, April 8: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians lead 20-14 in head-to-head against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Catch all the live updates of IPL 2023's first El Clasico. Get live streaming details.

Updated: April 8, 2023 5:52 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Live

Live Updates

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Another MI batter who would be eagerly waiting to be back in form is Ishan Kishan. The opener in his last 4 20 innings has scores of 10, 1, 19, 4.

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: It will be interesting to see who will be the impact players for both the teams.

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: All eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav who is struggling with his form at the moment. The No.1 T20I batter has not scored much with the bat in the last few games and would definitely want to come back to form.

  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Ahead of the match, the Mumbai Cricket Association felicitated former MS Dhoni. The MCA will also build a victory memorial at the spot where MS Dhoni’s winning six during the 2011 World Cup final landed.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Although there has been concerns with Jofra Archer’s unavailability, MI batting coach Kieron Pollard claimed everyone is fit.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: On the eve of the game, CSK’s Moeen Ali has compared the MI vs CSK clash with that of Manchester United vs Liverpool. Rightly said by Mo. Isn’t it?

  • 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: For the first time in IPL history, a MI vs CSK encounter will not have Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo in either playing XIs. But both of them will be in their respective dugouts as a part of the support staff.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Meanwhile, CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad has been dethroned by Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler for the Orange Cap today. Gaikwad need just four more runs to regain it tonight.

  • 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: At the other camp, Ben Stokes is likely to sit out against MI after the all-rounder complained of heel pain.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE | MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: MI have already been jolted with injuries after Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson were ruled out. Now ahead of the CSK clash, MI might miss the services of Jofra Archer as the Englishman is reported to have injured his elbow during the training session.

LIVE | Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Score

Mumbai Indians would like to forget their opening loss and start afresh against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the first El Clasico of IPL 2023 on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. Led by Rohit Sharma, the five-time champions lost to Virat Kohli’s RCB in their opener. CSK, on the other hand, had won one game and lost another.

Published Date: April 8, 2023 5:38 PM IST

Updated Date: April 8, 2023 5:52 PM IST

