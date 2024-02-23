Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates | MI Vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket SCORE: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Eye Winning Start

LIVE Updates | WPL 2024, MI-W Vs DC-W, Score: Stay tuned at India.com for all live updates from the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals women match in Bengaluru.

Updated: February 23, 2024 6:52 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates WPL 2024

LIVE Updates | WPL 2024, MI-W vs DC-W, SCORE: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians are set to take on Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in the opening encounter of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions while Delhi Capitals were the runners-up in the previous season.

Squads

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, S Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Live Updates

  • Feb 23, 2024 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI Vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket SCORE: The opening ceremony is currently underway. After Sidharth Malhotra, it is time for Tiger Shroff to set the stage on fire.

  • Feb 23, 2024 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI Vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket SCORE: The first game is less than two hours away. Get ready for the second season of the biggest Women’s league in the world.

  • Feb 23, 2024 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI Vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket SCORE: Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan will be performing in the opening ceremony

  • Feb 23, 2024 6:07 PM IST

    GET READY!

  • Feb 23, 2024 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI Vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket SCORE: Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to their campaign and get off to a winning start to the Women Premier League 2024.

  • Feb 23, 2024 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI Vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket SCORE: Interestingly, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals were the finalists of the WPL 2023. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions.

  • Feb 23, 2024 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI Vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket SCORE: Hello and welcome to the opening match of WPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals from Bengaluru.

