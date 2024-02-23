Home

LIVE Updates | MI Vs DC WPL 2024 Cricket SCORE: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Eye Winning Start

LIVE Updates | WPL 2024, MI-W Vs DC-W, Score: Stay tuned at India.com for all live updates from the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals women match in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates WPL 2024

LIVE Updates | WPL 2024, MI-W vs DC-W, SCORE: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians are set to take on Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in the opening encounter of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions while Delhi Capitals were the runners-up in the previous season.

Squads

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, S Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

