ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Opt to Bowl
live

LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Mumbai vs Gujarat: Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match 57.

Published: May 12, 2023 7:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rohit Sharma (C)

29* (17) 3x4, 2x6

Ishan Kishan (W)

31 (19) 4x4, 1x6

Noor Ahmad

(1-0-10-0)*

Rashid Khan

(1-0-7-0)
MI vs GT, MI vs GT, MI vs GT, MI vs GT News, MI vs GT Updates, MI vs GT Live news, MI vs GT Live updates, MI vs GT Pics, MI vs GT Latest Updates, MI vs GT Pics, MI vs GT on Google News, MI vs GT Free Live Score, MI vs GT Live Streaming, MI vs GT Live Updates, MI vs GT Live Pics, MI vs GT Live Pics, MI vs GT Latest Score Updates, MI vs GT Score Pics, MI vs GT Free Videos, MI vs GT Venue, MI vs GT In Kolkata, MI vs GT In Eden Gardens, MI vs GT in IPL 2023, MI vs GT Pics, MI vs GT Latest News, MI vs GT, MI vs GT Pics, MI vs GT Score Updates, MI vs GT Score Pics, MI vs GT Score News, MI vs GT in IPL 2023, MI vs GT, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Updates, IPL 2023 Pics, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Latest Updates, IPL 2023 India, IPL 2023 Indian Cricketer, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Live Score, IPL 2023 Free Live Score on Google, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha 
LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians Eye Top 3 Spot, Face Upbeat Gujarat.

Live Updates

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan open innings for Mumbai Indians. Mohammed Shami has the new ball for Gujarat Titans.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma at the TOSS | We would have done the same thing, we need to bat and bowl really well. Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game in hand. It’s not been ideal in terms of injury management, but we’ll have to deal with it and that’s what the guys have done. We’ve spoken about not letting external factors affect us. We’re playing with the same squad as the last game.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya at the TOSS | We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew could have an effect, so chasing could be ideal. We realise the importance of every game, just need to stick to our plans and play good cricket. It’s important to learn the lessons from your losses, rectify and don’t repeat it. You do make mistakes in such a long tournament. God has been kind with our injuries. Same XI tonight.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans!

LIVE | MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Match 57, Score 

Mumbai: A confident Mumbai Indians are likely to be tested to the hilt by table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans in a vital Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Also Read:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories