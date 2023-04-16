Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Opt to Field, Arjun Tendulkar Debuts For Mumbai
live

LIVE Updates | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Opt to Field, Arjun Tendulkar Debuts For Mumbai

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI vs KKR Match Updates, Game 22, April 16: Mumbai Opt to Field, Arjun Tendulkar Debuts For Mumbai. Rohit Sharma needs 44 runs to complete 6000 runs in IPL. Get MI vs KKR match updates. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: April 16, 2023 3:21 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

MI vs KKR, MI vs KKR Live score, MI vs KKR live updates, MI vs KKR live scores and updates, MI vs KKR live streaming, MI vs KKR live streaming online, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, MI vs KKR playing XI, MI vs KKR TOSS, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Results, IPL 2023 Points Table, MI vs KKR squads, IPL 2023 Live updates, IPL 2023 Live streaming
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 22nd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 3:22 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians Subs: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya.
  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rana at the Toss: We were going to bat first anyways. The mood in the dressing room is good, need to improve our bowling. We believe we can chase 200-210. The ball might turn in the second innings I think. One player can’t win you a tournament, it’s a team sport. It’s good for us, that everyone is scoring runs. We’ll target to score around 180 on this wicket, we are playing with the same team.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Suryakumar at the Toss: Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

  • 3:10 PM IST
    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.
  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: BIG NEWS!! Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar will be making his debut today!! The passing of the Tendulkar baton!

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Suryakumar Yadav will lead lead today in place of Rohit Sharma today. Rohit is unwell and has a stomach bug.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: TOSS UPDATE | Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 2:35 PM IST

LIVE Updates | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

The Knights travel west for their game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. While the Knights would like to get back to winning ways, it will not be easy against the home favourites. The focus will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who has not fired up to expectations. Eyes would also be on Andre Russell’s availability for the game. With both sides featuring quality spinners, the tweakers could rule the roost at the Wankhede stadium today afternoon.

Also Read:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 16, 2023 3:21 PM IST

More Stories