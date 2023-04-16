LIVE Updates | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Opt to Field, Arjun Tendulkar Debuts For Mumbai
IPL 2023 Live Score, MI vs KKR Match Updates, Game 22, April 16: Mumbai Opt to Field, Arjun Tendulkar Debuts For Mumbai. Rohit Sharma needs 44 runs to complete 6000 runs in IPL. Get MI vs KKR match updates. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE Updates | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023
The Knights travel west for their game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. While the Knights would like to get back to winning ways, it will not be easy against the home favourites. The focus will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who has not fired up to expectations. Eyes would also be on Andre Russell’s availability for the game. With both sides featuring quality spinners, the tweakers could rule the roost at the Wankhede stadium today afternoon.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.
